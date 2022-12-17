Dennis Loeckle

April 12, 1941-November 6, 2022

Dennis Loeckle, 81, formerly of Clear Lake and Mason City, IA passed away peacefully Sunday November 6, 2022 at the Minneapolis Veterans Home. Dennis was the middle of 7 children and was born at home to Ray and Vivian Loeckle on April 12, 1941 in Mason City, IA.

Following high school in 1959 Dennis joined the United States Army. Upon his honorable discharge in 1962 he returned to Mason City and started the local 1313 carpenters apprentice program, where he learned to measure twice, or if you knew Denny, 3 or 4 times, and cut once. His career included tenures for Don Simpson Construction and Davey and Moen Construction and finished as an independent contractor and co-owner of Michael Dennis Company. Dennis retired in 1999. Perfection was the hallmark of Dennis' work and it earned him deep respect from his peers and his clients.

Dennis married the love of his life, Pamela Chase, on December 20, 1964. They were blessed with 4 children. Dennis was over the moon with love for his 4 grandchildren, as was evident in his special bond with each of them.

Dennis will always be remembered for his smile, his fantastic sense of humor and always being the unrestrained life of the party. He was often referred to as a one-of-a-kind, and his unique, unparalleled character graced all who loved him.

Dennis is survived by his wife of 58 years, Pam Loeckle of Stillwater, MN, son Chris Loeckle of Iowa City, IA, daughter Debbie (Eric) Paradis of Minneapolis, MN, daughter Julie (Dave) Scharnhorst of Minneapolis, MN, grandchildren Sadie, June, Morgan and Judah and brothers Larrey, Victor and Wesley Loeckle. Dennis is preceded in death by his son Eric, siblings Ray Loeckle, Shirley Schlie and Vincent Loeckle and brothers-in-law Jon, Joel and Mike Chase.

A celebration of life will be held in the spring.