BELMOND-Dennis L. Nelson, 63, of Belmond, IA, died, Aug 6, 2022, at Belmond, IA. Public Funeral services Monday, August 15, 2020 at 1030 AM, Trinity Lutheran Church, 304 3rd Ave N.E., Belmond. Burial will be in the Belmond Cemetery. Public visitation Sunday 4-6 PM at the church and also from 930 AM-1030 AM Monday prior to the funeral at church. Andrews Funeral Homes, Belmond, IA. www.andrewsfuneralhomeandfloral.com 641-444-4474.