Dennis L. Nelson

September 4, 1958-August 6, 2002

BELMOND-Dennis L. Nelson, 63, a lifelong farmer and Belmond resident, passed away, Saturday, August 6, 2002, at the Iowa Specialty Hospital-Belmond, with his loving family at his side follwoing a terminal illness. Public funeral services will be held at 10:30 AM, Monday August 15, 2022, at Trinity Lutheran Church, Belmond. Burial will be in the Belmond Cemetery. Public visitation will be Sunday from 4-6 PM at the Trinity Lutheran Church and will continue one hour prior to the funeral services Monday. Those wishing to express their sympathies through a memorial in Dennis memory may wish to consider Belmond-Klemme FFA Chapter % Debbie Barkela, BK High School, 411 10th Avenue N.E., Belmond, IA 50421, or to the donor's choice. For those to unable to attend Dennis funeral in person on Monday it may be viewed on the Andrews Funeral Homes Facebook page or the Trinity Lutheran Church Facebook page. Just LIKE either page to view.

Dennis Lee Nelson, the son of Harold and Doris (Easton) Nelson, was born at Belmond, IA, on September 4, 1958. He grew up on the family farm with his siblings, David, Neal, James and Greg.. A side benefit of his childhood years was that his grandma Tillie lived with them for many years. Dennis absolutely loved growing up on the farm and all rewards that came with it. At a young age he and his brothers would play farming and Dennis could be found helping his father Harry out with chores and other tasks of the operations. These early years planted the seeds in Dennis soul as a lifelong farmer. His chosen vocation blossomed into a passionate devotion of working the earthy planting the seeds and harvesting and was appreciative of all of God's creation. Dennis attained the highest rank in Boy Scouts reaching Eagle. He loved being involved with scouting and had been to Philmont Scout Reservation while he was as youth and later as a father traveled there with his son Josh during his tenure in scouting. Dennis grew up in the Trinity Lutheran Church where he was baptized and confirmed.

Dennis attended Belmond Schools and had been active in the theatre programs helping to orchestrate the sets and lighting in the school plays. Dennis had a love for woodworking and had created many one of kind family heirlooms such as lamps, Chess Boards and various other items in shop classes. He graduated from Belmond High School in the Class of 1978. Following high school, he attended Iowa Central Community College in Fort Dodge in their Farm Mechanics program. In addition to farming, Dennis had been time operating HLP Implement, worked 5 years on the 2nd shift at Eaton Corp, and for a period of time in connection with Iowa Select Farms.

He was united in marriage to Laurie Kelley on September 23, 1978, at Trinity Lutheran Church and the couple's union was blessed with a daughter Jennifer and son Joshua.

The couple farmed and raised their children in rural Wright County Southwest of Belmond. Dennis raised crops and livestock over the years with his father and brothers. He took great pride in caring for the land and his animals and had employed many different conservation practices in the operations including CRP, tree planting, wind rows and terraces. Dennis was very fond of animals and shared that love with his family as over the years they had adopted many dogs and cats, raised ducks, guinea pigs, pheasants, turkeys and even rescue foxes. He also cherished times spent with Laurie, the kids, and grandkids entertaining them at the family pond he had created on the farm, which was a little slice of tranquility and "a family sanctuary." Special times were spent with his father at the pond talking about life and reflections. He very much was a magnet for kids, himself being a big kid at heart. Dennis encouraged his kids and grands to do the hunter safety courses. Grandkids looked forward to hanging out with Grandpa Dennis on the farm riding along in the tractors and other equipment. He was very proud of Josh and Jen and their families, along with the nieces and nephews.

Dennis enjoyed spending times cruising around in his 1975 CJ 5 Jeep often times with one of his favorite dogs at his side. Fun past times included four wheeling in the south pit, snowmobiling, family camping trips, and traveling. Destinations included a trek on Route 66, Key West, Ft. Myers, and numerous trips to Texas, as well as an adventure on boat & train trip to Alaska. He loved country and classic rock music and attended many concerts over the years with Laurie, his children and other friends and family including performers such as Rush, The Eagle's, Steve Miller, Styx, and countless others. In times of rest, he enjoyed watching Gunsmoke, Bonanza, old westerns and Fox. He was a past member and president of the Belmond Jaycees, and a lifelong active member of Trinity Lutheran Church.

Dennis was a man of his word. a bit stubborn at times, with a drive to follow through on whatever the task was in front of him. His love for his family was boundless and stable demeanor was lifelong. He loved to have fun, immersed himself deeply in all that he was a part of and had a bit of a mischievous trait as well. His mom Doris often referred to him as "Dennis the Menace!".

Those who crossed in Dennis life path will remember Dennis for many wonderful traits including being a man who may be referred to as a rock, even keeled, steady handed, a great listener, patient caring and personable. A man who truly never met a stranger was very approachable, compassionate and calming. His brothers and farming partners shared that he was hardworking, very honest and 'Damn Good guy!".

His memory burns brightly in his wife and life partner Laurie Nelson, Belmond, IA; daughter Jen (Mark) Armour, and children Lindsay and Malia, Ely, IA; son Josh (Kate) Nelson, and children Will Hays, Lillian and Harriet, Belmond, IA, Dennis' mother Doris Nelson, Clarion Health and Wellness Rehabilitation Center, Clarion, IA; brothers-David (Sue) Nelson, Neal (Lisa) Nelson, and Jim (Sephanie) Nelson, all of Belmond, IA; along with numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and countless friends.

Dennis was preceded in death by his maternal and paternal grandparents, his father Harold Nelson, brother Greg Nelson, and his mother-in-law and father-in-law Omar and Irene Kelley.

Andrews Funeral Homes, Belmond, IA. www.andrewsfuneralhomeandfloral.com 641-444-4474