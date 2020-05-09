Dennis L. Lewerke
March 20, 1947 - May 6, 2020
MASON CITY – Dennis L. Lewerke, 73, of Mason City, died Wednesday, May 6, 2020 at MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center in Mason City.
A Memorial service will be held at 3:00 pm on Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at Woodharbor Doors and Cabinetry, 3277 9th St SW, Mason City.
Visitation with a viewing will be held Monday, May 11, 2020 at Hogan Bremer Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St NE, Mason City, where Dennis' family will greet relatives and close friends from 3:00 pm until 6:00 pm.
Dennis Lynn Lewerke was born on March 20, 1947 in Mason City, the son of Elzo Lewerke and Yvonne (Stratton) Lewerke.
Dennis was an entrepreneur at heart and was involved in several businesses, however his greatest success came partnering with his brothers, Curtis and Jon. Dennis and Curtis started Lewerke Building Contractors in 1971, Jon joined LBC years later and three brothers started Fieldstone Cabinetry in 1978. They started their current company, Woodharbor Doors and Cabinetry in 1992. Together with the help of many loyal employees, the brothers thrived with both businesses and employed hundreds of people throughout North Iowa over four decades. Currently Woodharbor Cabinetry has 210 employees. Dennis was still active in the company until his death.
Dennis had a very strong faith, shaped in large part by his mother Yvonne with a strong love and support of the State of Israel and the Jewish community.
Dennis' greatest joy and highest priority was his family; his wife, Jodie, three children, 13 grandchildren, and his great granddaughter came first and foremost. Throughout the years Dennis made countless yet meaningful friendships wherever he went, and never met a stranger. Outside of his time with work and family Dennis was known to be involved in some type of “project,” normally with his home or helping someone else. With Dennis a simple comment or idea could lead to months of creative work and outcomes like the amazing rock wall and sitting area on the river of his home and ponds and acres of beautiful countryside you see off 12th street in Mason City.
He also had a love for flying and was very involved by serving several terms on the Cerro Gordo County Airport Commission. Along with Curtis and Jon they were very fortunate and generous to support several local organizations throughout North Iowa for many years. Dennis also had a love for the water and was an avid scuba diver and boater.
Those grateful in sharing in Dennis' life are his wife, Jodie, Mason City; their children, Scott (Cynthia) Lewerke, Mason City, and their children, Senai (JP), Eden, Jacob, Neve, and Tamar; Lisa (John) Wilson, Cape Coral, FL, and their children, Weston, Ariana, and Kira; and Todd Lewerke, Clear Lake and his children, James, Christopher, Kati, Gabriel, and Annora; great granddaughter, Serah; siblings, Diane (Bill) Kafer, and Curtis (Julie) Lewerke; brothers in law, Jay Newman, Dean (Lisa) Vest and Dale (Jean) Vest; sister in law, Romie (Dale) Nelson as well as many nieces, nephews, extended family, and many friends.
Dennis is preceded in death by his parents, Elzo Lewerke and Yvonne Lewerke; sister, Ruth Newman; brother, Jon (Jo Ellen) Lewerke; in laws, Gene and Ruth Vest; and brothers in law, Dennis and Don Vest.
Hogan Bremer Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St NE, Mason City. (641)423-2372. ColonialChapels.com.
