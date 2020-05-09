Dennis L. Lewerke

Dennis had a very strong faith, shaped in large part by his mother Yvonne with a strong love and support of the State of Israel and the Jewish community.

Dennis' greatest joy and highest priority was his family; his wife, Jodie, three children, 13 grandchildren, and his great granddaughter came first and foremost. Throughout the years Dennis made countless yet meaningful friendships wherever he went, and never met a stranger. Outside of his time with work and family Dennis was known to be involved in some type of “project,” normally with his home or helping someone else. With Dennis a simple comment or idea could lead to months of creative work and outcomes like the amazing rock wall and sitting area on the river of his home and ponds and acres of beautiful countryside you see off 12th street in Mason City.

He also had a love for flying and was very involved by serving several terms on the Cerro Gordo County Airport Commission. Along with Curtis and Jon they were very fortunate and generous to support several local organizations throughout North Iowa for many years. Dennis also had a love for the water and was an avid scuba diver and boater.