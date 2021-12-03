Dennis L. Dippel

May 26, 1959-November 25, 2021

BELMOND-Dennis L. Dippel, 62, of Belmond, IA, died, Nov. 25, 2021, unexpectedly at his home in Belmond as a result of injuries from an accident. Public Funeral service will be Saturday, Dec, 4th 2021, at 10:30 AM, at the Belmond United Methodist Church, 1031 1st St. S.E., Belmond. The Rev. Leila Blackburn will be officiating. Burial will be at the Belmond Cemetery. Public visitation will be Friday at the Belmond Fire Department from 5-8 PM and will continue at church on Saturday from 9:30-10:30 AM. Those wishing to express their sympathies through a memorial in Dennis's name may wish to consider the Belmond Fire Department, BKBK Booster Klub, the Iowa Bicycle Coalition directed for development of the Racoon River Trail System, the family or the donor's choice.

Dennis, the son of Vernon and Lily (Wenzel) Dippel, was born May 26, 1959, in Belmond, IA. He attended Belmond Community Schools and graduated from Belmond High School in the Class of 1977.

Following his education, Dennis was employed in various occupations including driving truck for National By-Products in Belmond for 11 years. He also drove wrecker for McLaughlin Brothers in Belmond for several years. He eventually commenced employment with the Wright County Road Department in 1979, where he spent 30 years driving maintainer, snowplow, and fulfilling various other tasks. Dennis had been a part-time employee for Golden Harvest, Mycogen Seeds, and today's Syngenta Corporation Belmond, in addition to his job at Wright County. He started working for Belmond-Klemme School District full time this calendar year as the Mechanic and Assistant to the Transportation Director. He enjoyed this role as it coincided with his love and dedication to the volleyball programs of the district for years as a Line Judge. Dennis had received recognition from the Belmond-Klemme Athletics Department in recent times for his long dedication and commitment to the Volleyball program. Dennis's love for Volleyball is shown through his many years of participation in Adult Volleyball Leagues in Belmond.

Dennis was united in marriage to Linda Symens in 1983. Their union was blessed with a son Nathan Dippel born in 1989. The couple later divorced. Dennis and Kay (Trampel) Kern had a daughter Natalee Dippel in 1999.

Dennis appreciated his role as a father to Nathan and Natalee. Nathan recalls going with his dad to the fire station where he played on the trucks and other equipment and spending time with him doing other things. Natalee reflects fondly on dad and their time spent playing catch and working on her softball skills and how Dennis was always in the bleachers cheering her on in her sports adventures and was always the first one to retrieve her softball home runs. Both Nathan and Natalee remember riding in the Belmond Fire Trucks with Dennis at countless parades and other events in the area. Dennis and Nathan also shared a special Baptism between the two of them at First Reformed Church of Meservey.

Dennis was a stalwart with the Belmond Fire Department Family for more than 42 years. He was always there for anything that was needed or needed done. He loved to maintain and detail the trucks and other equipment at the station. Dennis was proficient in many different roles with the department and a truly important cog in its operations.

Dennis loved bicycling and had been on infinite treks around the region and made countless friendships and memories along the way. He had ridden with family and friends on numerous RAGRBAI tours, BRR Ride, and many others. He looked forward to day trips to ride on the Raccoon River Trail and High Tressel Trail along with many others. If the sun was shining even in the chilly days of winter, fall, or early spring and nothing else was on his agenda, one might see Dennis with his bike on the back of his car headed out for a day on a trail. Dennis loved music and attending concerts especially if Arch Allies or Hair Ball were among the performers at the events. His family also smiles as they recall him doing his workouts to Shanya Twain. Dennis enjoyed tinkering with cars, watching the Vikings and family get togethers. If the gatherings included bringing food Dennis would bring his famous homemade blonde brownies or buns. Those who had the chance to know Dennis will remember his always upbeat, energetic persona, hard work ethic, and his quit wit and smart remark comebacks, all of which were done in fun. His tragic and sudden passing will leave a void in the hearts and minds of all who knew him.

He is survived by his mother Lily Dippel, residing at the Rehabilitation Center of Belmond; son Nathan Dippel, Belmond, IA; daughter Natalee Dippel (Companion Chase Schilling) Swea City, IA; sister Dawn Dippel, Surprise, AZ; brother Daryl Dippel, Ankeny, IA; sister Dixie (Tim) Daniels, Belmond, IA; and Dan Dippel, Belmond, IA; along with many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Dennis was preceded in death by his father Vernon Dippel in 2000, and brothers Dylan in 1991 and Dean in 2001.

