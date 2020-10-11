 Skip to main content
Dennis J. Johnson
(1945 - 2020)

Mason City - Dennis J. Johnson, 75, of Mason City, died Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at the Good Shepherd Health Center in Mason City.

A Celebration of Life is planned for a future date.

Condolences may be left to Dennis' family in care of Hogan Bremer Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St NE, Mason City.

Hogan Bremer Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St NE, Mason City. (641)423-2372. ColonialChapels.com

