August 20, 1978-January 2, 2020
MASON CITY --- Dennis J. Hepperly, 41, of Mason City, broke free from the limitations of this life and ran into the arms of Jesus on Thursday, January 2, 2020, at MercyOne North Iowa Hospice in Mason City.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 10:30 am on Tuesday, January 7, 2020, at Hogan Bremer Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St NE, Mason City with Pastor Scott Sokol of One Vision officiating. Committal services will follow in Elmwood St. Joseph Cemetery, Mason City. Friends are encouraged to wear casual attire or their favorite Vikings apparel in Dennis' honor.
Visitation with public viewing will be held Monday evening, January 6, 2020, at Hogan Bremer Moore Colonial Chapel from 5 pm until 7 pm and will resume one hour prior to the funeral service on Tuesday.
Should friends desire, memorials may be given in Dennis' honor to One Vision.
The son of Ronald and Sarah (Hamilton) Hepperly, Dennis John was born on August 20, 1978 in Mason City. He attended Hoover Elementary in Mason City before moving to Charles City where he graduated from Charles City High School among the class of 1999.
For several years Dennis resided in Charles City, where he enjoyed working and spending time with his friends. In 2010 he moved to Opportunity Village in Clear Lake where he resided before moving to his current home in Mason City.
Dennis was employed at NIVC Services in Mason City, most recently serving as a greeter for Affordables Furniture Store.
Dennis stayed active in his adult years; he loved watching WWE wrestling with his friends as well as the Minnesota Vikings. Countless hours were spent with his family and friends; trips to Birdsall's Ice Cream, gardening, and birthday parties spent at The Other Place in Clear Lake. He loved spending time outdoors, especially playing with his dog, Ginger.
Throughout the years Dennis was blessed to work with the loving and caring staff of One Vision who became as close as family. Together they were able to enjoy many trips to Des Moines to cheer on the Iowa Cubs, Minneapolis for Minnesota Vikings games and WWE events, and other travels including a trip to the Bahamas.
Those grateful in sharing in Dennis' life include his brother, Matt (Heidi) Hepperly, and their children, Brayden, Kennedy, and Maverick, of Mason City; aunts and uncles, Duane Hepperly and his special friend Marlene Miller, Dorothy “Dutch” Hepperly, all of Mason City, and Paul (Wilma) Hamilton, Oklahoma; many cousins and his special friends, Tammy, Michael, and Eric.
Dennis is preceded in death by his parents, Ron and Sarah; brother, Kevin; grandparents, Lyle and Lucille Hepperly, and Robert and Ardeyth Hamilton; uncle, Gary Hepperly; and aunt, Sandy Hepperly.
Dennis' family would like to acknowledge and thank the compassionate staff of One Vision for the care provided to Dennis over the years. Through their dedication Dennis was able to maintain his independence and embrace life to the fullest.
“When Jesus calls you just gotta go!” As shared by Dennis' friend, Tammy.
Hogan Bremer Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St NE, Mason City; (641)423-2372; ColonialChapels.com.
