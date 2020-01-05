Dennis J. Hepperly

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Dennis was employed at NIVC Services in Mason City, most recently serving as a greeter for Affordables Furniture Store.

Dennis stayed active in his adult years; he loved watching WWE wrestling with his friends as well as the Minnesota Vikings. Countless hours were spent with his family and friends; trips to Birdsall's Ice Cream, gardening, and birthday parties spent at The Other Place in Clear Lake. He loved spending time outdoors, especially playing with his dog, Ginger.

Throughout the years Dennis was blessed to work with the loving and caring staff of One Vision who became as close as family. Together they were able to enjoy many trips to Des Moines to cheer on the Iowa Cubs, Minneapolis for Minnesota Vikings games and WWE events, and other travels including a trip to the Bahamas.

Those grateful in sharing in Dennis' life include his brother, Matt (Heidi) Hepperly, and their children, Brayden, Kennedy, and Maverick, of Mason City; aunts and uncles, Duane Hepperly and his special friend Marlene Miller, Dorothy “Dutch” Hepperly, all of Mason City, and Paul (Wilma) Hamilton, Oklahoma; many cousins and his special friends, Tammy, Michael, and Eric.