Dennis Gene Stinehart

January 28, 1943 - July 18, 2023

MASON CITY - Dennis Gene Stinehart, 80, of Mason City, Iowa, passed away Tuesday, July 18, 2023 at MercyOne Des Moines Medical Center.

Per Dennis's wishes his body will be cremated and no services will be held.

Dennis was born on January 28, 1943, in Mason City, Iowa, the son of Alfred and Opal (Martinson) Stinehart. He was a graduate of Mason City High School and also the Iowa State University with a degree in Landscape Architecture. On September 16, 1967, Dennis married Jennifer Thompson, and from this loving union two daughters were born. He practiced landscaping architecture in Michigan and Nebraska until returning to Mason City to work with his father at Berry Machine. He was able to successfully retire in 2015.

Dennis loved the Lord, his family, classic cars, animals, gardening, politics, bike riding, and woodworking.

Those left to cherish memories of Dennis are his wife of 55 years, Jennifer Stinehart; children, Heather Stinehart of Mason City, and Holly (Brad) Gerber of Cedar Falls; grandchildren, Brandon Albuquerque, Hannah, Oscar, and Charlotte Gerber; as well as aunts, uncles and many cousins.

Dennis is preceded in death by both his parents, a twin brother in infancy, Donald; and parents in-law, Cecil and Elizabeth Thompson.

