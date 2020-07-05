MASON CITY - Dennis G. Scott, 83, of Mason City, died on Wednesday, July 1, 2020, at MercyOne North Iowa Hospice. A public visitation will be held from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m., Monday, July 6, 2020, at Major Erickson Funeral Home, 111 N Pennsylvania Ave. A private family funeral service will be held. Interment will be held in Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to the family of Dennis Scott. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com .

Dennis Gene Scott was born on April 27, 1937, in Alexander, Iowa, to parents Donald and Berniece (Bohlen) Scott. Dennis graduated from Alexander High School in 1955, he then went to Ellworth Community College for a year and a half. In 1957 he joined the United States Marine Corps and was Honorably Discharged in 1960. The same year Dennis met his soon to be wife at the Surf Ballroom marrying Judith Hunt on March 29, 1961, at the First United Methodist Church. Dennis worked a variety of jobs ranging from Coca Cola, Gamble Robinson, Snow Boy as well as starting his own Dump Truck Company with long time friend Joel Chase, together the two ran Scott-Chase Trucking while also being a member of the Mason City Fire Department which he did for 29 years obtaining the rank of Captain. Upon retiring from the Fire Department Dennis drove school buses for the Mason City School District for 10 years.