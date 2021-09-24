Dennis G. Bartusek

February 15, 1960-August 29, 2021

TEMPE, AZ-Dennis G. Bartusek, 61, of Tempe, Arizona passed away August 29, 2021 at Dobson Home, Hospice of the Valley, with his son and brother by his side. This was after a year long battle with cancer.

Dennis was born February 15, 1960 to Robert and Marlys (Hoskins) Bartusek in Mason City. He graduated from Nora Springs-Rock Falls in 1978. Later he moved to Arizona. He met Kristina Schwab and on October 5, 1991 they were married. To this union a son, Austin was born in 1996. They were divorced in 2010.

Dennis worked at United Stationers for 31 years. He was an avid Phoenix Cardinals fan. He did a lot of reading on insulators that his father collected. But most of all he enjoyed the time he spent with his son, Austin.

Dennis is survived by his son Austin; siblings Denise (Mike) Rottinghaus, Nora Springs; David (Cindy) Bartusek, Waukee, IA. Nephews; Jim and Brandon Rottinghaus; Trevor and Shae Bartusek and niece Mackenzie (Johnny) Mahoney; special aunt; Shirley Suby.

He was preceded in death by his parents and grandparents. He will be buried at a later date in Sheffield, IA.