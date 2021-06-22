Dennis Eugene Cook
September 25, 1948-June 19, 2021
THORNTON-Dennis Eugene Cook, longtime resident of Thornton, passed away June 19, 2021.
Dennis was born on September 25, 1948 to Kenneth and Mary (Sweet) Cook in Charles City, IA. Dennis and his wife of 51 years, Nikki (Jones) Cook, have resided in Thornton where they raised their children, Chad (Chris), Lori and Scott (Jill) Cook.
Dennis is the brother of Karla Holtz and Barbara Forbes. He is the grandfather of Josh (Kelcey) Henley, Steven (Ariel) Cook, Suzi (Eric) Welsh, Jayson (Deva) Cook, Collin Cook, Kellan Cook-Thomas, Sophie Cook and Stella Cook. He is the great-grandfather of Aurora Cook, Jackson Henley and Grace Welsh. He is the brother-in-law of Judy and Robert Veselis. Other family members are Lisa and Dennis Heitland.
Dennis is preceded in death by his parents, his father-in-law Joseph Jones, mother-in-law Grace Jones, and two sisters-in-law, Peggy Ann Jones and Suzanne Jones.
We are thankful for Dennis' life and the love and support he gave to all of us. He will be missed by all who love him.
Dennis will be cremated and a private Celebration of his life will be held by his family at a later date.
Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel. 310 1st. Ave. N, Clear Lake, IA 50428. (641) 357-2193. ColonialChapels.com
