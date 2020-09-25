Dennis E. Usher

Dennis Eugene Usher, 76, passed away peacefully at Mercy One North Iowa Hospice on Monday, September 22, 2020. An outdoors Celebration of Life with be held on Sunday, October 4, 2020 at 18092 Mitchell Line St. Rudd, IA. 50471. For more information please call 515.341.2154. Denny was born March 29, 1944 to Ray & Anna (Bigelow)Usher. He attended Nashua schools until his enlistment in the service. He served in the Navy from 1961-1964 on the USS Gregory DD-802, stationed out of San Diego, California. Upon returning from the service he worked at Hydrotile in Nashua, IA until they closed in 1991. He worked at Metal Fabrication in New Hampton, IA. until an injury prevented him from working anymore. Denny had many hobbies in his life which included fishing, camping, hunting, motorcycle riding & enjoying all of God's beautiful creations. He especially enjoyed his time with his children, grandchildren, great- grandchildren, visits from his brothers & all of his friends. Although, he had many obstacles mentally & physically through his journey on earth he was a gracious & humble man that taught many of us positiveness, healthier choices, spirituality & love. He was so grateful to be a part of the Alcoholic Anonymous family in which he found his "Best Friend" a Higher Power that he so loved. One of his sayings always was, "When I die I want to meet my maker clean & sober" which he successfully accomplished as he celebrated 17 yrs of sobriety on April 1, 2020. Loved ones left to cherish memories of Denny are his 4 children; Steve (Karen) Usher, Lisa ( James) Johnson, Brad (Camille) Usher, Troy (Sue) Usher; siblings, Richard (Dorothy) Usher, Larry (Rory) Usher, Galen (Dorothy) Usher, Ronald ( Kathy) Usher; 19 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren with 2 more on the way, many nieces & nephews, cousins & many good friends. Denny was preceded in death by his parents, Ray & Anna, sister, Joyce, and granddaughter Kristie Sue.