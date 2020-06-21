× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

October 10, 1948 – June 11, 2020

Dennis Dale Von Hagen of Joice, IA, formally of Mason City, IA, was born to Oliver Von Hagen and Evelyn (Lindley) Bennett on October 10th, 1948 in Northwood, IA and passed away on June 11th, 2020 at Abbott Northwestern Hospital in Minneapolis, MN.

A memorial service will be held on June 27th, 2020 at 11:00 AM at St. James Lutheran Church, 1148 4th St SE, Mason City, IA 50401. Visitation will be held 1 hour prior to the service. A private graveside burial will take place at the South Shell Rock Cemetery in Northwood, IA and per his wishes, some of his ashes will be spread in the mountains of Colorado at a later date. Due to COVID-19 restrictions a luncheon will not be provided after the service. Please practice social distancing.

Dennis was baptized into the Christian faith on November 28th, 1948 at First Lutheran Church and Confirmed on May 14th, 1961 at Zion Lutheran Church both in Northwood, IA. He attended Northwood-Kensett Schools in Northwood, IA. He married Marcia Hulshizer on July 11th, 1969 and in their union they had two children, Timothy Von Hagen and Shelly VanDusseldorp. They divorced in April 2011. Soon after, he met his special friend, Shirley Peterson, who was by his side until his passing.