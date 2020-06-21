October 10, 1948 – June 11, 2020
Dennis Dale Von Hagen of Joice, IA, formally of Mason City, IA, was born to Oliver Von Hagen and Evelyn (Lindley) Bennett on October 10th, 1948 in Northwood, IA and passed away on June 11th, 2020 at Abbott Northwestern Hospital in Minneapolis, MN.
A memorial service will be held on June 27th, 2020 at 11:00 AM at St. James Lutheran Church, 1148 4th St SE, Mason City, IA 50401. Visitation will be held 1 hour prior to the service. A private graveside burial will take place at the South Shell Rock Cemetery in Northwood, IA and per his wishes, some of his ashes will be spread in the mountains of Colorado at a later date. Due to COVID-19 restrictions a luncheon will not be provided after the service. Please practice social distancing.
Dennis was baptized into the Christian faith on November 28th, 1948 at First Lutheran Church and Confirmed on May 14th, 1961 at Zion Lutheran Church both in Northwood, IA. He attended Northwood-Kensett Schools in Northwood, IA. He married Marcia Hulshizer on July 11th, 1969 and in their union they had two children, Timothy Von Hagen and Shelly VanDusseldorp. They divorced in April 2011. Soon after, he met his special friend, Shirley Peterson, who was by his side until his passing.
He worked at Continental Grain “Wayne's Feed” in Mason City, IA as a millwright and in maintenance from 1970 -1999, when the plant closed. He then worked various factory and construction jobs until he started Denny's Home Improvement in 2007. He owned and operated Denny's Home Improvement and worked as a farm hand for Steve and Jane Trainer until he retired in 2012.
Dennis found joy in spending time with his family and with Shirley and her family. He loved cooking meals with Shirley, for both of their families, especially around the holidays. Over the years he enjoyed working in his wood shop, camping, and riding his motorcycle. He also enjoyed watching John Wayne western movies, Minnesota Vikings football, listening to country music, and dancing with Shirley. Dennis was a fun-loving guy that joked around with everyone he met.
He was survived by his son, Timothy (Trina) Von Hagen of Rockford, IA; his daughter, Shelly (Ricky) VanDusseldorp of Clear Lake, IA; his grandchildren, Orey (Elizabeth) Von Hagen of Osage, IA, Elijah Von Hagen and Katie Wolters-awe of Rockford, IA, Ashton Von Hagen of Rockford, IA, Ashley (Jay) East of Garner, IA, Brianna VanDusseldorp of Waukee, IA, and Bailey VanDusseldorp of Clear Lake, IA; great grandchildren, Bentley Von Hagen and Brayden Von Hagen of Rockford, IA and Axel Von Hagen of Osage, IA; brothers, Wayne (Mary) Von Hagen of Glenville, MN and Russell (Diane) Von Hagen of Clarks Grove, MN; sisters, Edna (Ryan) Callahan of Ellendale, MN and Marilyn Soto of Forest City, IA; numerous nieces and nephews and his special friend, Shirley Peterson of Faribault, MN.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Oliver Von Hagen and Evelyn (Lindley) Bennett; step-mother, Evelyn Von Hagen; step-father Fred Bennett; and brother, William Von Hagen.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be sent to the family at 537 N Shore Drive, Clear Lake, IA 50428.
