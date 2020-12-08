Dennis D. Thompson

September 21, 1955-November 26, 2020

Dennis “Denny” Darrell Thompson, 65, peacefully died Thursday, November 26, 2020, at Rochester Mayo Hospital in Rochester, MN.

In light of COVID-19, there will be a graveside memorial at Osage Cemetery at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, December 3, 2020. The family asks that non-immediate family members attending the memorial to please remain in your car to allow immediate family to gather around the gravesite. Masks are required at the gravesite service.

Condolences can be sent to the family at 1119 Heritage Drive, Osage, IA, 50461.

Denny was born on September 21, 1955 in Osage to Dale “Dean” Thompson and Irene Mathiesen Thompson. He had three brothers and one sister. He married the love of his life, Virginia “Ginger” Foth Thompson on July 12, 1975 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Osage.

Denny lived in Osage his entire life. He was a quiet, kind, thoughtful and gracious man with an outstanding smile that lit up any room he was in. He was also incredibly hard-working, working for the City of Osage for 44 years. At the time of his retirement in 2017, he was the longest-running employee of the City of Osage. He took great pride in this achievement.