Denise Marie Pedelty (Napoletano), age 69, passed away August 2, 2022. She was married to her husband of 46 years, Sid Pedelty, on Thanksgiving Day 1975. Denise loved public speaking and was news director at KNSM radio before moving to Rochester, Minnesota, where she and her husband were small business owners, followed by a 31-year career as a phlebotomist at Mayo Clinic. She loved travel, the Minnesota Twins, and was an avid reader of historical and science fiction.