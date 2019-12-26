Denise Despenas

Sept. 14, 1951-Dec. 22, 2019

KENSETT -- Denise B. Despenas, 68, of Kensett, passed away Sunday, December 22, 2019 at MercyOne North Iowa Hospice in Mason City.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 A.M., Monday, December 30, 2019 at Major Erickson Funeral Home, 111 N. Pennsylvania Ave., Mason City with Rev. Art Zewert, chaplain at Hospice of North Iowa, officiating. Burial will be at Elmwood - St. Joseph Cemetery in Mason City.

Visitation will be held from 3 to 5 P.M., Sunday, December 29th at Major Erickson Funeral Home and will continue one hour prior to services at the funeral home on Monday.

Denise Bette Despenas, the daughter of Isidore and Clara (Steinhoff) VonBank, was born September 14, 1951 at Jordan, Minnesota. She was married to Peter Despenas for 40 years, before he passed away on April 17, 2018.

Denise was employed at Wonder Bread/Hostess Cake in Mason City for nearly 32 years before they closed in November of 2012. She enjoyed the “family” of employees she worked with and visiting with her customers.