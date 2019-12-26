Denise Despenas

Sept. 14, 1951-Dec. 22, 2019
KENSETT -- Denise B. Despenas, 68, of Kensett, passed away Sunday, December 22, 2019 at MercyOne North Iowa Hospice in Mason City.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 A.M., Monday, December 30, 2019 at Major Erickson Funeral Home, 111 N. Pennsylvania Ave., Mason City with Rev. Art Zewert, chaplain at Hospice of North Iowa, officiating. Burial will be at Elmwood - St. Joseph Cemetery in Mason City.
Visitation will be held from 3 to 5 P.M., Sunday, December 29th at Major Erickson Funeral Home and will continue one hour prior to services at the funeral home on Monday.
You have free articles remaining.
Denise Bette Despenas, the daughter of Isidore and Clara (Steinhoff) VonBank, was born September 14, 1951 at Jordan, Minnesota. She was married to Peter Despenas for 40 years, before he passed away on April 17, 2018.
Denise was employed at Wonder Bread/Hostess Cake in Mason City for nearly 32 years before they closed in November of 2012. She enjoyed the “family” of employees she worked with and visiting with her customers.
With her husband at her side, she enjoyed gardening, canning the fruits of their labor and sharing with family and friends, and any outdoor work or activity during the summer! Favorite pastimes included following the Minnesota Vikings, golfing with her husband, Peter, and listening to him play his guitar and sing to her.
Denise is survived by her stepchildren, Chris (Janie) Despenas of Hampton, VA, David (Trixie) Despenas of Elk Horn, Iowa and Becky (Scott) Brant of San Antonio, TX; grandchildren, Lydia, David, Joshua, Tasha, Eric, Brandon, Angel, Joshua, Emily, Carter and Madison; great grandchildren, Ryler, Owynn, Noah, Ellie and Demitrius; brothers and sisters, Harry (Arlene) VonBank of New Prague, Minnesota, Julie Hennes of Jordan, MN Bonnie Theis of Prior Lake, Minnesota, Karen Kramer of Watkins, Minnesota, Dan (Erika) VonBank of Grand Forks, Canada, Noreen (Bill) Giesen of New Prague, MN and twin brother, Denny (Dotty) VonBank of New Prague, Minnesota; many nieces and nephews; and great nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Peter; brother, Gene VonBank; sister-in-law, Betty Ann VonBank; brothers-in-law, Norman Theis, Mervin Henness, Roger Kramer, Chris “Spike” Despenas and William “Billy” Despenas; and nephews, Gordon Kramer and Dale VonBank.
MAJOR ERICKSON FUNERAL HOME 641-423-0924 www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com.
Service information
10:30AM
111 N Pennsylvania Ave
Mason City, IA 50401
3:00PM-5:00PM
111 N Pennsylvania Ave
Mason City, IA 50401
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.