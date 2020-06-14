× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 433-0560 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Mason City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Deneen Branstad

February 28, 1964 - June 4, 2020

MASON CITY: Deneen Branstad, 56, of Mason City, passed away Thursday morning June 4, 2020 at her home.

Funeral services will be held at 1:30 P.M. Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at the First Baptist Church with the Rev. Jim Bringman officiating. Visitation will be held from 5 until 7 P.M. Tuesday at Major Erickson Funeral Home, 111 North Pennsylvania Ave and will continue one hour prior to service time Wednesday at the church. Online condolences maybe left for the family at www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com.

Deneen was born February 28, 1964 the daughter of William and Lorraine (Brackey) Jones in Mason City Iowa. She attended Mason City Schools and graduated from Mason City High School. She earned her nursing degree from NIACC in 1996 and was a proud registered nurse for 25 years. What she was most proud of was being a mom, she dedicated her life to being the best mother to her children that she could. Deneen was a caregiver, she loved taking care of people at work and even more so when she was home.