Deneen Branstad
February 28, 1964 - June 4, 2020
MASON CITY: Deneen Branstad, 56, of Mason City, passed away Thursday morning June 4, 2020 at her home.
Funeral services will be held at 1:30 P.M. Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at the First Baptist Church with the Rev. Jim Bringman officiating. Visitation will be held from 5 until 7 P.M. Tuesday at Major Erickson Funeral Home, 111 North Pennsylvania Ave and will continue one hour prior to service time Wednesday at the church. Online condolences maybe left for the family at www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com.
Deneen was born February 28, 1964 the daughter of William and Lorraine (Brackey) Jones in Mason City Iowa. She attended Mason City Schools and graduated from Mason City High School. She earned her nursing degree from NIACC in 1996 and was a proud registered nurse for 25 years. What she was most proud of was being a mom, she dedicated her life to being the best mother to her children that she could. Deneen was a caregiver, she loved taking care of people at work and even more so when she was home.
Deneen enjoyed spending time with friends and family, listening to music and being outside in the sun. She loved to travel and experience as much of the world as she could. She was a light and joy to all those that knew her and will be truly missed by all.
Those thankful for having shared in Deneen's life include her two children, Justin (Alyssa) Paulsen, Katey Paulsen; husband, Darwin Branstad; grandson, Joe Branstad; and two step children Ryan and Jeremy Branstad.
Deneen was preceded in death by her parents, Lorraine Brackey and William Jones.
Arrangements are with Major Erickson Funeral Home & Crematory, 111 N. Pennsylvania Avenue, Mason City, Iowa 50401, 641-423-0924, www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com.
Service information
5:00PM-7:00PM
111 N Pennsylvania Ave
Mason City, IA 50401
1:30PM
125 East State Street
Mason City, IA 50401
