Delrose Ann (Hermanson) Rosenberg

December 19, 1931-February 17, 2023

MASON CITY-Delrose Ann (Hermanson) Rosenberg, 91, of Mason City, IA, passed away peacefully on February 17, 2023 after a brief stay at the IOOF Home and Community Therapy Center in Mason City.

A memorial service will be held at Messiah Lutheran Church in Mason City, Iowa on Sunday, February 26, 2023 at 2:00 PM. Visitation with the family to be an hour before the service.

Delrose was born in Forest City, Iowa on December 19, 1931 to parents Thorvin C. “TC” Hermanson and Rose Marie (Siedschlag) Hermanson. She was the: mother of, Jean (David) Hartwell, James (Darla) Rosenberg, Julie Rosenberg and Lisa Rosenberg; grandmother of, Seth (Elizabeth) Hartwell, Tyler (Jessica) Rosenberg, Elizabeth Schwaub, Jordan (Mackenzie) Rosenberg, and Allison (Brad) Steyskal; great-grandmother of, Anna and Jacob Hartwell, Gianna and Saveena Rosenberg, Zion and Octavia Rosenberg, Garrett, Shelby, and Emmalin Steyskal. Delrose is also survived by: siblings, Eldean “Dixie” (Hermanson) Michaelis, and Dennis Hermanson; brother-in-law, Gene (Betty) Rosenberg; sister-in-law, Janice (Russ) Weinschenk; and many nieces and nephews.

Delrose is proceeded in death by her: parents, Thorvin and Rose Hermanson; husband, Dale N. Rosenberg; grandson, David Nazar; brother, Dean Hermanson; sister, Marilee (Hermanson) Citsay; brother-in-law, Gordon Michaelis, Glen and wife Arlene Rosenberg; sister-in-law Evelyn (Rosenberg) Fox and husband Leonard Fox; brother-in-law Wayne Rosenberg; and nephew Perry Rosenberg.

Her endless love, interests and commitment to her family were the most valued experiences throughout her life.

She had a life-long insatiable curiosity of many interests some of which included researching Arabian Horse linages leading her to acquire, breed and show her own horses; a passion for floral and garden design where she expressed her talent at Krieger's Floral and Greenhouse; her study of politics leading to many discussions about policy, social justice and basic human rights for all; her love of make-up and fashion led her to many years of employment at Bergo's Department store; and her most joyful employment experience was working as an office manager for her son, James. In addition, she was an avid book reader on many topics.

We will miss her smile, her giving spirit, her unconditional love, her persistence and determination, and mostly her engaged listening talents offering loving advice.

Memorials in her honor will be directed by her family to Messiah Lutheran Church.

Schroeder Funeral Homes, St. Ansgar, 641-713-4920, www.schroederfuneralhomes.com