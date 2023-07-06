Delphia Mae Foell

August 25, 1918-June 26, 2023

SHEFFIELD-Delphia Mae Foell, 104, of Sheffield passed away Monday, June 26, 2023, at the Sheffield Care Center. Funeral services will be held at First Grace Baptist Church in Sheffield on Thursday, July 6, 2023, at 10:30 a.m. with visitation prior to the service starting at 9:30 a.m. Counsell Woodley Funeral Home of Sheffiled is caring for Delphia and her family.

Delphia was born August 25, 1918, to parents John and Flossie (Cumpton) Mullen on a farm near Plymouth, Iowa, the second oldest of 14 children. She attended country school and graduated from eighth grade. Growing up, she helped her mom around the farm with various tasks, which included milking cows by hand for many years.

On February 3, 1937, she married Francis Foell. They were blessed with four children. Together they farmed and made their home near Rockwell, Iowa, until Francis passed away in 1996. Delphia continued to live on the farm until 2010 when she moved to the Sheffield Care Center.

Delphia had many hobbies. She loved her large garden and enjoyed canning many vegetables, including her famous dill pickles. Her 3,500 gladiolus were a testament to how much she loved flowers. Often she would be busy with a needle and thread making quilts for her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Her home usually smelled of something cooking or baking in the kitchen. Many of her various entries to the North Iowa Fair earned ribbons. She enjoyed fishing and hunting as well. Delphia started playing the guitar when she was 14, and her love of music was a trait that she passed along to her children. She played and sang at church, reunions, and talent shows.

Delphia was passionate about the Lord. She taught Sunday school for nearly 40 years. She loved people and prayed that her numerous letters to the Globe Gazette Opinion Page would touch hearts and lead them to her Savior. She received many calls and letters as well as engaged in many personal conversations with her readers encouraging her to write more.

Delphia loved her family. She is loved by many and will be missed. She is survived by her daughter, Marlys Petersen; son, Mervin (Michelle) Foell; son-in-law, Larry Peter; 12 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; 23 great-great-grandchildren; brother, Jack (Carolyn) Mullen; and sisters-in-law, Shirly Mullen and Christine Foell.

She is preceded in death by her husband; an infant son; daughter, Delores Peter; her parents; 5 sisters; and 7 brothers.