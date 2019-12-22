Deloris I. Laube

Deloris Ilene Peterson was born July 14, 1929 on the family farm at Strand, Adams County, Iowa to Elmer and Myrtle (Larson) Peterson. She was baptized January 8, 1930 at the Strand Lutheran Church by Pastor E. O. Ulring. At the age of nine her family moved to Cerro Gordo County, Iowa where she continued to attend rural schools, graduating from Rockwell High School in 1946. Deloris was confirmed on January 10, 1943 at St. Peter's Lutheran Church, Rockwell, Iowa by Pastor Fred Landdeck. On June 5, 1949 she married John W. Laube, of Waverly, at St. Peter's Lutheran Church, Rockwell, IA with Rev. O. Ihnen presiding. They made their home in Waverly.

Deloris graduated from Wartburg College with at first, a two-year and later a four-year elementary teacher's degree in 1965. In 1972, she received a master's degree in developmental reading from the University of Northern Iowa in Cedar Falls. Her teaching career began in a rural school in Cerro Gordo County, and she also taught in public schools in Osage and Nashua, Iowa. Deloris was a teacher at St. Paul's Lutheran School for 33 years. During those years, cooperatively with Wartburg College, she supervised over thirty student teachers. She retired in 1991, but continued tutoring and with co-workers, created and produced a weekly worship bulletin for children. In 1991, she helped initiate an after-school program at St. Paul's where she was a member and belonged to the Bowman Circle. In 1953 and 1965 she received commissions as an educator in the American Lutheran Church. In 1977 she was commissioned as an Associate in Ministry in the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America. She was a member of Wartburg Women's Club, Delta Kappa Gamma, Bremer County Genealogical and Historical Societies, Friends of the Waverly Library, and Sons of Norway where she served in various offices and committees.