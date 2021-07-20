Deloris C. (Noble) Riherd
August 31, 1933-December 3, 2019
KANAWHA-Deloris C. (Noble) Riherd, 86, of Kanawha passed away Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at MercyOne North Iowa Hospice in Mason City. According to her wishes, Deloris was cremated
Graveside services for Deloris Riherd will be held at Crystal Township Cemetery, Saturday, July 24, 2021 at 2:00 PM. Those attending the graveside service are invited to bring lawn chairs. Luncheon will follow at the Kanawha Methodist Church.
www.ewingfh.com, Ewing Funeral Home, 118 East Second Street, Kanawha, Iowa, 50447, 641-762-3211
