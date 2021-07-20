KANAWHA-Deloris C. (Noble) Riherd, 86, of Kanawha passed away Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at MercyOne North Iowa Hospice in Mason City. According to her wishes, Deloris was cremated

Graveside services for Deloris Riherd will be held at Crystal Township Cemetery, Saturday, July 24, 2021 at 2:00 PM. Those attending the graveside service are invited to bring lawn chairs. Luncheon will follow at the Kanawha Methodist Church.