Deloris A. Dannen

April 15, 2022

CLEAR LAKE-Deloris A. Dannen, 83, of Clear Lake, died Friday, April 15, 2022 in Willmar, MN while under the care of Rice Hospice at her son, Keith's, home.

A memorial service will be held 10:30 am Friday, April 29, 2022 at Ward Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 310 1st Ave. N., Clear Lake, with Pastor Sandi Gobeli officiating. Inurnment will follow in Clear Lake Cemetery.

Deloris' family will greet relatives and friends beginning at 9:30 am Friday at the funeral home.

