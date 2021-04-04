Delores Marie (Dunn) Macer

April 27, 1934 - March 23, 2021

MASON CITY - Delores Marie (Dunn) Macer, 85, formerly of Mason City, died peacefully at her home in Sugar Land, TX on March 23, 2021.

Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, April 10, 2021, at Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St. NE, Mason City. Burial will be at Elmwood-St. Joseph Cemetery in Mason City.

Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home in Mason City.

Delores was born April 27, 1934 in Mason City, Iowa, the daughter of Leroy Dunn, Sr. and Maybelle (Farley) Turner. She grew up in Manly, Iowa. Delores graduated from Manly High School where she was an accomplished basketball player and excelled academically. She then matriculated at the Broadlawns Hospital College of Nursing where she earned her RN. For over 30 years, she was a compassionate and caring emergency room and surgical nurse who served as a mentor to many others.