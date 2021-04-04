Delores Marie (Dunn) Macer
April 27, 1934 - March 23, 2021
MASON CITY - Delores Marie (Dunn) Macer, 85, formerly of Mason City, died peacefully at her home in Sugar Land, TX on March 23, 2021.
Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, April 10, 2021, at Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St. NE, Mason City. Burial will be at Elmwood-St. Joseph Cemetery in Mason City.
Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home in Mason City.
Delores was born April 27, 1934 in Mason City, Iowa, the daughter of Leroy Dunn, Sr. and Maybelle (Farley) Turner. She grew up in Manly, Iowa. Delores graduated from Manly High School where she was an accomplished basketball player and excelled academically. She then matriculated at the Broadlawns Hospital College of Nursing where she earned her RN. For over 30 years, she was a compassionate and caring emergency room and surgical nurse who served as a mentor to many others.
Delores married Sterling Macer, Sr. in 1956 and they shared a fulfilling life living in Iowa City, Iowa; Moline, Illinois; Fort Wayne, Indiana; Springfield, Missouri, and Sugarland, Texas until Sterling's death on March 31, 2017. She was an active member of her church community everywhere she lived. She was a Sunday School teacher and also served as Sunday School Superintendent for 35 years before retiring. She believed in God's directive in 1 Peter 4:9 to show hospitality one to another and therefore really enjoyed her work as part of the Welcome Wagon program in her communities.
Delores is survived by her sister, Dr. Deborah Turner of Omaha, NE; her children, Deanne Marie Hodge and husband Dwight of Sugarland, TX; Sterling R. Macer Jr. and wife Monica of Los Angeles, Ca; Dawn Delores Macer of Katy, TX; five grandchildren, Drake Hodge; Devon Hodge; Dominique Hodge; Dalei Macer and Dylan Macer and one great-grandchild whom she adored, Rocky Deblair Hall, III. Additionally, Delores enjoyed the love and respect of several nieces and nephews and a host of friends whom she considered family.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents, mother, Maybelle, father Leroy, four brothers, Dr. Leroy Dunn, Jr., Air Force Master Sgt. Raymond Dunn, Clarence Turner, and Lavern Turner, a sister, Darlene Hill and five cousins.
Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St. NE, Mason City. 641-423-2372.
