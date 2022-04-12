DeLores Elaine (Steenblock) Wiemann

October 2, 1933-April 8, 2022

DeLores Elaine (Steenblock) Wiemann, age 88, of Madison passed away peacefully April 8, 2022.

Born October 2, 1933, to Peter and Fannie Steenblock in Belmond, Iowa. Oldest of 18 children, her grandparents Elzo and Lena Steenblock were her greatest influence in childhood. Married to Orville Wiemann, September 29, 1950, they celebrated 72 years of marriage and nine children; Michael, Jeffrey (Annette), Bruce (Dawn), Cheryl, Kevin (Sheila), Lorraine (Michael Randall), Curtis (Lisa Baumann), Rick (Cindy) and Peter. She was also blessed with more than 60 grandchildren and greatgrandchildren. She is survived by her siblings Joyce, Jeanice, Marvin Lee.

A compassionate and tireless caregiver, DeLores retired from the Dane County Nursing Home after 24 years as a CNA. Her faith was quiet, yet profoundly deep and personal. Renown for desserts, especially lemon meringue pies, a part of her sweet spirit found its way into everything she touched, including her family and friends.

DeLores was preceded in death by siblings Roger, Donald, Francis, Alan, Betty, Larry, Darwin, Richard, Kenneth, Mary Jean, Raymond, Darrell, Leo and Teresa, her infant son Michael, daughter Cheryl, son-in-law Michael Randall, grandsons Kyle (Randall-Hachmeister) and Michael (Hachmeister), and great-grandchildren Atley Potter (Leah Wiemann), Hayden (Vandinter), Aurora (Steinweg), and Sophia (Zak Wiemann).

Viewing for family and friends will be from 11:30 AM to 1:30 PM on Thursday, April 14, 2022 at CRESS SUN PRAIRIE with a celebration of life to follow at 1:30 PM.

DeLores will be laid to rest in Belmond, Iowa, on Saturday, April 16, 2022. Viewing for family and friends will be from 11:00 AM to 12:30 PM at Ewing Funeral Home, 111 Luick's Ln, Belmond, IA 50421 with a celebration of life to follow at 12:30 PM. Immediately following services, DeLores will be brought to her final place of rest at Belmond Cemetery. Afterwards, a light luncheon will be served back at the funeral home.

Any contributions in memory of DeLores may be made to the Alzheimer's and Dementia Alliance of Wisconsin (ADAW) at https://www.alzwisc.org/memorial-tribute-gifts.

Cress Funeral Service, 1310 Emerald Terrace, Sun Prairie, WI 53590, 608-837-9054.

