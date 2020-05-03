Delores Downs (Sorenson)

December 3, 1945-April 24, 2020
Formerly of Hanlontown, IA. – A 1964 graduate of North Central H.S., Manly, IA. Preceded in death by parents Evelyn & Kelmer Sorenson. Survived by husband of 37 years Dan, daughter Michelle Gobrecht, son, Joel Lemmerman, grandchildren Jake, Sierra, Courtney, Shelby, Ashley, Chelsey, & brother, Lynn (Cindy); step children, Debbi (Dan) Magnuson, Peter (Laurie) & Bob (Sandy) Downs; and step grandchildren Katie, Libby, Ben, Lydia, Joe, Eric, & Allison. A lady with many, many close friends – she was 1 of 8 members of “The 60 Chicks”, 8 ladies, all who were 1964 grads of N.C.H.S. – she was the 1964 Band Festival Queen – A very talented artist – A devoted Christian - A lady who graced all who met her, with her smiles, & her good nature. She will be deeply missed. A Memorial in honor of this lady is pending for later this summer. Private burial at Brush Point Cemetery, Hanlontown, IA.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.