Delores Downs (Sorenson)

Formerly of Hanlontown, IA. – A 1964 graduate of North Central H.S., Manly, IA. Preceded in death by parents Evelyn & Kelmer Sorenson. Survived by husband of 37 years Dan, daughter Michelle Gobrecht, son, Joel Lemmerman, grandchildren Jake, Sierra, Courtney, Shelby, Ashley, Chelsey, & brother, Lynn (Cindy); step children, Debbi (Dan) Magnuson, Peter (Laurie) & Bob (Sandy) Downs; and step grandchildren Katie, Libby, Ben, Lydia, Joe, Eric, & Allison. A lady with many, many close friends – she was 1 of 8 members of “The 60 Chicks”, 8 ladies, all who were 1964 grads of N.C.H.S. – she was the 1964 Band Festival Queen – A very talented artist – A devoted Christian - A lady who graced all who met her, with her smiles, & her good nature. She will be deeply missed. A Memorial in honor of this lady is pending for later this summer. Private burial at Brush Point Cemetery, Hanlontown, IA.