Delores Dee Lathrop

Delores Dee Lathrop

July 2, 1935 - December 14, 2019

MASON CITY: Delores Dee Lathrop, 84, of Mason City, died Saturday, December 14, 2019, at Ramsey Village in Des Moines. A visitation will be held Tuesday, December 17, 2019, from 11:00 AM to 12:30 PM at Major Erickson Funeral Home, 111 North Pennsylvania, Mason City, Iowa 50401. (641-423-0924) Services are private. Memorials may be directed to First United Methodist Church. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com

Delores Dee Lathrop was born July 2, 1935, in Mason City to Roy and Geraldine (Tantow) Ward, the second of four children. Growing up, Delores participated in band and graduated from Mason City High School.

Delores obtained a nursing degree from Coe College. She married Allen Lathrop February 19, 1956, in Mason City. Delores and Allen moved to Waterloo, where she worked for a short time, and then stayed at home to care for her four children. In 1975, Delores became heavily involved in farming; she moved back to Mason City and became the Co-Manager of Lathrop Farms, where she worked until her retirement.

Throughout her life, Delores was involved in the American Legion Auxiliary, her church, Women's Coalition, and the Waterloo Fire Department Auxiliary. Delores was passionate about her farm's pond; she even had a researcher from Iowa State University conduct and publish research on it. Delores loved planning family gatherings to bring everyone together. She cherished moments spent with her husband, children, and later in life, her grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Delores is survived by her loving husband of 63 years, Allen; her sons, Dan (Debbie), Dave (Lynnae), and Dana (Becky); her daughter, Kathy (Sal) Mele; 9 grandchildren, and 8 great-grandchildren. Delores is preceded in death by her parents, and her siblings, LeRoy Ward, Evelyn Holmes, and Dale Ward.

Arrangements are with Major Erickson Funeral Home & Crematory, 111 N. Pennsylvania Avenue, Mason City, Iowa 50401, 641-423-0924, www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com

Service information

Dec 17
Visitation
Tuesday, December 17, 2019
11:00AM-12:30PM
Major Erickson Funeral Home
111 N Pennsylvania Ave
Mason City, IA 50401
