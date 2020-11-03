Delores "Dee" Estella Miles

Delores led a rich full life. Her faith, family and friends were her most prized possessions. She was active in St. Patrick's Ladies Guild, study groups, coordinated the first St. Patrick's CCD classes, Grand Regent of Lady of the Lake CDA Court chaired several parish fund raising projects, sang in the choir, and served as RCIA coordinator for three years and Eucharistic minister for 22 years. While her sons were in school she belonged to PTA and was a Cub Scout den mother. She was proud that all three sons became Eagle Scouts. She was employed part-time as office manager of Kimball-White Seeds, Inc. for six years, worked for the lase firm of Boyle Schuller and Oltrogge, and the Kouri, Peterson, Anderson CPA firm. She served in the appointed position of Clear Lake City Treasurer for seven years. She assisted her husband in the Clear Lake Grain Co. and Miles Farm Store. Later she worked part-time as St. Patrick's secretary and for the Matthew Berry Law and CPA firm. She began full time employment in 1983 as an executive secretary at Winnebago Industries. She retired from Northern Trails Area Education Agency on June 30 1994. In 2000, she became “Sears Sewing Lady” demonstrating Sears's sewing machines. For four years, after their son Roger's death, Bill and Delores provided supplies for needy area infants through the Baby Corner of North Iowa.