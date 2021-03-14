Delores Ann (Plagge) McDermott

Delores was born March 4, 1938 in Hampton IA to Frederick Plagge and Sena (Devries). She married the love of her life, Vincent McDermott from Kingsley IA, on June 20, 1959 in Belmond, IA. Vince preceded her in death on September 10, 2019. It is comforting for her family to know that they are once again reunited.

Delores loved to visit with people and always had a big smile for everyone she met. She loved to dote on her family by cooking up a spread of food. She enjoyed making her German Sweet Chocolate Cake from scratch, pumpkin and cherry pies, and always whipping something up at a moment's notice. She loved reading cookbooks, cheering on the Minnesota Twins and Minnesota Vikings, and attending her grandchildren's activities over the years. She and Vince were championship bowlers in their younger years, enjoyed their time traveling to-and-fro, checking up “on those kids,” and visiting with their Thornton Coffee Club friends whenever they could.