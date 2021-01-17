Delbert Gene Smit

Delbert worked hard throughout his life to support his family. He worked at Titus Manufacturing in Waterloo until moving back to Sheffield where he owned and operated a drainage tile business with his brother, Don, and then a grain bin sales business with his brother, Dale, prior to working for Sukup Manufacturing for 25 years.

Throughout his life, Delbert enjoyed being outdoors. He looked forward to deer hunting season every year, and even once he was unable to join in on the fun, he loved to hear the stories of his hunting group after a day in the timber. He spent many vacations fishing at the lake with family and friends. If he wasn't hunting or fishing, he could most often be found visiting with people, relaxing, or gardening at his shop. His huge garden was immaculate, and there was always enough produce to share with his extended family and friends. Delbert will also be remembered by those close to him for his unique sense of humor.