Delbert Duane Schroeder

He was born September 19, 1934 in Sheffield, Iowa to Carl and Florence (Dannen) Schroeder. He graduated from Sheffield High School and later went on to study at Mason City Jr. College and Upper Iowa College. Del served in the United States Army from 1954-1962, spending 6 of those years in the Army reserve. Del and Priscilla were married in 1961, sharing 48 years together. Their retirement years were most wonderful as they enjoyed traveling in their motorhome, spending time in California and joining friends along the way. The two shared much laughter, whether playing cards or just reading books.

Del was best known as a master carpenter although his life long career was in agriculture, retiring as the manager of the Springville Branch of the Lynn County Co-op in Springville IA. If you knew Del there's a pretty good chance that he helped you, whether it was fixing something or building something from scratch. He would drop everything to make a trip halfway across the state or travel several states to help family and friends. With his vehicle packed with tools, he was ready for any job you had in store. If you were lucky enough to work alongside him, you learned a lot, noting that he gave each project plenty of scrutiny and silent attention.