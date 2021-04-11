Delbert “Del” Kramer

May 10, 1939-February 15, 2021

In loving memory of Delbert “Del” Kramer, 81, who passed away on February 15, 2021 after a long struggle with Alzheimer's. Del was born on May 10, 1939 in Sheffield, IA, the son of Pete and Beatrice (Christensen) Kramer.

Del attended Sheffield and Hampton High School. Following high school, he served with the U.S. Navy from 1958 - 1962. Del moved to Des Moines, Iowa where he owned and operated Kramer Advertising Specialties for over 30 years, and relocated to Fort Worth, Texas later in life. Del was a lifelong Chicago Cubs fan and sports enthusiast. Additionally, he loved spending time with his family and playing with his dogs.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Pete and Beatrice Kramer. He is survived by his daughter, Courtney Kramer of Fort Worth, TX; son, Ryan Kramer of Portland, OR; stepson, Scott McAtee (and his wife, Laura) of Grimes, IA; and two brothers Larry Kramer (and his wife, Jan) of Ankeny, IA; and Rick Kramer of Denver, CO.

A private family “moment of remembrance” will be held June 19 in Swaledale, IA.