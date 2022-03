GARNER-Delbert “Bert” Cassels, 67, of Garner died Monday, March 21, 2022, at MercyOne North Iowa Hospice Unit in Mason City.

A memorial visitation will be held from 4 to 6 p.m., Friday, March 25, 2022, at Cataldo Funeral Chapel, 160 E. 4th St., Garner. Military rites will be conducted by the Garner Veterans Ceremonial Unit.