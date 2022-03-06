October 22, 1933-March 4, 2022

BELMOND-DeEtta L. Twedt, 88, of Belmond, passed away Friday, March 4, 2022 at the Rehabilitation Center of Belmond.

Graveside services will be held at a later date at Pilot Knob Lutheran Church Cemetery in rural Forest City.

DeEtta LaVonne was born on October 22, 1933 on the family farm near Joice to Harry and Loretta Thovson. DeEtta graduated from Fertile High School in 1952. After high school, she graduated from Waldorf College and Drake University. She taught lower elementary grades at Ledyard, Spirit Lake and Algona schools.

DeEtta married Lawrence Twedt following his discharge from the United States Marine Corps. They were married for 55 years.

After Lawrence retired, they moved to Mesa, Arizona. During that time, DeEtta worked at Dillard's as a sales associate, Rosemarie's as an assistant manager, and at Target. They enjoyed many activities in their retirement community during the winter weather. During the summer, they spent time at Lake Tahoe.

After Lawrence passed away, DeEtta sold their home in Arizona and moved back to Iowa. She lived in Belmond with her son, David, at the Community Apartments.

DeEtta is survived by her son David Twedt of Belmond; sister Arlis Higgins of Titonka; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents; husband Lawrence; sons Bruce and Steven; daughter Kathryn Cahill; and brother Robert Thovson.

