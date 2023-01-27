Deedra A. Feltus

Deedra Ann was born on March 21, 1958, in Mason City the daughter of Kenneth and Violet “Davidson” Lien. She graduated from Rudd-Rockford-Marble Rock High School. She went to work for Winnebago, then took over the operations of the Rockford Register for several years. She then became a rural mail carrier through the Rockford Post Office, driving thousands and thousands of miles. She was offered an early retirement so she spent time at the Nora Springs Care Center where her parents lived. They offered her a job that became a jack of all trades. Her love of her life was Shawn Feltus and they were united in marriage on September 22, 1979, at the Zion Lutheran Church in Rockford. Her second love was breeding, training and showing several dogs, crisscrossing many states for shows with her navigator Alyssa. Her favorite breed was the Welsh Springer Spaniel. She also was a lover of the outdoors spending many hours, fishing, hunting and camping with her husband.