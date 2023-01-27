Deedra A. Feltus
March 21, 1958-January 20, 2023
ROCKFORD-Deedra A. Feltus, 64 of Rockford, passed away Friday, January 20, 2023, at the University of Iowa Hospital in Iowa City.
A gathering of friends and family will be from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM Tuesday, January 31, 2023, at Fullerton Funeral Home 302 West Main, Rockford, Iowa.
Deedra Ann was born on March 21, 1958, in Mason City the daughter of Kenneth and Violet “Davidson” Lien. She graduated from Rudd-Rockford-Marble Rock High School. She went to work for Winnebago, then took over the operations of the Rockford Register for several years. She then became a rural mail carrier through the Rockford Post Office, driving thousands and thousands of miles. She was offered an early retirement so she spent time at the Nora Springs Care Center where her parents lived. They offered her a job that became a jack of all trades. Her love of her life was Shawn Feltus and they were united in marriage on September 22, 1979, at the Zion Lutheran Church in Rockford. Her second love was breeding, training and showing several dogs, crisscrossing many states for shows with her navigator Alyssa. Her favorite breed was the Welsh Springer Spaniel. She also was a lover of the outdoors spending many hours, fishing, hunting and camping with her husband.
Those who she cherished in life are her husband Shawn, siblings, Pam (David) Meyer, Kevin (JoAnna) Lien, Todd and his significant other Janette Lien, and Eric (Judy) Lien, her sister-in-law's Jane Ferch, Anne McWilliams, Mary Lou Shaw, Celia Feltus, Ruth Hallett, Tami Wright and Amy Rosser and her best Navigator “Daughter” Alyssa Staudt, and her favorite Grand Champion “little dog” Logi
Preceding Dee in death are her parents, and one infant brother.
Arrangements are with Fullerton Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 302 West Main, Rockford, Iowa 641-228-4211. www.Fullertonfh.com, Facebook/Fullertonfuneralhomes