Debra S. Friest

July 11, 1957-May 26, 2023

MASON CITY-Debra S. Friest, 65, a longtime resident of Mason City, died Friday, May 26, 2023.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Sunday, June 4, 2023, at Ward Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 310 First Ave. N., Clear Lake, with Rev. Jake Dunne of Epiphany Parish officiating. Burial will follow in Pleasant View Cemetery, Thornton.

Deb's family will greet relatives and friends beginning at 9:30 a.m. until the time of her service at the funeral home on Sunday.

Should friends desire, memorials may be left in care of Deb's family to 16 S. Indiana Ave., Mason City, IA, 50401.

The daughter of Wayne and Dorothy (Hidding) Wonsmos, Debra Sue was born on July 11, 1957, in Hampton, IA. She grew up in Clear Lake alongside her younger sister and best friend, Valerie. She attended and graduated from Clear Lake High School in the Class of 1975.

For many years Deb worked in manufacturing across northern Iowa, most recently at Cargill prior to her retirement in 2018. She also held a real estate license and earned her Associates of Arts degree from NIACC. Following retirement Deb spent the last five years in Arizona.

In earlier years she enjoyed bowling on the Tuesday night women's league at Lee's Lanes in Mason City. Deb has always loved time in the outdoors, whether that be gardening, taking long walks, or photographing birds and wildlife. She was a talented artist and enjoyed painting, cooking, quilting, and crocheting. Over the years Deb crocheted countless hats, scarves, and blankets for family and friends alike.

Deb was a loving mother to Derek and Mindy, and a devoted grandmother to Cydney, Hailey, Caleb, and Alexys. She cherished their time spent together and loved socializing with friends. Deb will be remembered as a friend to many; she had a contagious laugh that would fill the room and could always be counted on to help a friend in need. Deb always kept busy around the house, whether it was rearranging the furniture or working on her latest home improvement project; she was always very handy!

Those grateful in sharing in her life are her children, Derek (Samantha) Friest, Mason City, and Mindy (Matthew) Winters, Rockford; grandchildren, Cydney, Hailey, Caleb, and Alexys Winters; sister, Valerie Williamson, West Des Moines; nephews, Steven and Matthew Williamson; niece, Alison Williamson; and friend, John Harbachek.

She is preceded in death by her parents.

Ward Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 310 First Ave. N., Clear Lake, IA. (641)357-2193. ColonialChapels.com