May 6, 1958-September 24, 2019
SWALEDALE ---Debra Marie Watters, 61, of Swaledale, died on Tuesday, September 24, 2019, at her home. A Funeral Mass will be held at 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, October 1, 2019, at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 305 Elm Street E in Rockwell. Visitation will be held from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m., Monday, September 30, 2019, at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church Parish Center in Rockwell with a Scriptural wake service beginning at 6:30 p.m. followed by a time of sharing. Interment will be held in the Sacred Heart Catholic Cemetery in Rockwell. Memorials may be directed to the family of Debra Watters. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com.
Deb was born on May 6, 1958 to parents Edward and Lois (Coyle) Hegtvedt in Mason City. She grew up in rural Rockwell, graduating from Rockwell - Swaledale High School. In 1980 Deb was united in marriage to David Watters in the Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Rockwell, in this union they had three children. For 41 years Deb was employed by MercyOne Medical Center of North Iowa where she had various roles.
Deb had many joys in life, spending time with family, friends and especially her grandkids. She enjoyed taking vacations with her husband going on long motorcycle rides, cooking for family holidays and camping with her children and grandchildren, Deb also had a love for gardening and flowers.
Deb is survived by her husband: David; children: Andrea (Tyler) Schweizer, Brent Watters, Mindi Watters; mother: Lois Hegtvedt; mother in-law: Edna Watters; grandchildren: Grayson and Sadie Schweizer; siblings: Mike (Wendy) Hegtvedt, Pat (Dawn) Hegtvedt, Dan (Laurie) Hegtvedt, Sandy (Kenny) Nielsen; brothers in-law: Danny (Bernie) Watters, Steve (Brenda) Watters; sister in-law: Terri (Gary) Jochimsen; numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in by death by her father: Edward Hegtvedt and father in-law Carl Watters.
Arrangements are with Major Erickson Funeral Home & Crematory, 111 N. Pennsylvania Avenue, Mason City, Iowa 50401, 641-423-0924, www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com
