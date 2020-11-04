Debra L. Powell

Mason City - Debra Lynn Powell, 62, of Mason City, died Sunday, November 1, 2020, unexpectedly at her home.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, November 5, 2020, at Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St. NE, Mason City, with Mark Doebel officiating.

Visitation will be held from 5:00-7:00 p.m. Wednesday, November 4, 2020, in the Denison Room at Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel.

Debra was born May 4, 1958, the daughter of William and Ruth (Merrill) McElroy in Mason City. She married James Powell on October 14, 1978, at the Little Brown Church in Nashua.

A graduate of Mason City High School, Debra attended Des Moines Area Community College. She worked at Head Start in Mason City for more than 30 years as a teacher's assistant.

Debra enjoyed camping, tubing and floating down the river, horseback riding as a young girl, and rummage sales later in life. Most of all, she loved and cherished the time spent with her family and grandchildren.