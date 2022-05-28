HAMPTON-Debra Kay “Deb” Buckner, 68, of Hampton, Iowa, passed away May 25, 2022 at Mercy Medical Center North Iowa in Mason City, Iowa. She was born June, 3, 1953, the daughter of Walt and Shirley (Wyke) Fuller in Mason City.

Deb was a strong woman. She always came out ahead despite life's many struggles. She was an absolutely genuine person and never held anything back. She loved being outdoors and animals of all kinds; but she had a special place in her heart for horses.