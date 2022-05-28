Debra Kay “Deb” Buckner
June, 3, 1953-May 25, 2022
HAMPTON-Debra Kay “Deb” Buckner, 68, of Hampton, Iowa, passed away May 25, 2022 at Mercy Medical Center North Iowa in Mason City, Iowa. She was born June, 3, 1953, the daughter of Walt and Shirley (Wyke) Fuller in Mason City.
Deb was a strong woman. She always came out ahead despite life's many struggles. She was an absolutely genuine person and never held anything back. She loved being outdoors and animals of all kinds; but she had a special place in her heart for horses.
Deb is survived by her son, Max Kruggel; grandchildren, Tiffany, Tyler, and Jacob Kruggel; great-grandchildren, Kayden and Kylee Kruggel; dear friends, Sally Stanbrough and LeeAnn Wickwire; and beloved furry friend Abbey Lynn Buckner.
Deb was preceded in death by her parents; and daughter, Tammy Costos.
