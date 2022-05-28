 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Debra Kay “Deb” Buckner

  • 0
Debra Kay “Deb” Buckner

Debra Kay “Deb” Buckner

June, 3, 1953-May 25, 2022

HAMPTON-Debra Kay “Deb” Buckner, 68, of Hampton, Iowa, passed away May 25, 2022 at Mercy Medical Center North Iowa in Mason City, Iowa. She was born June, 3, 1953, the daughter of Walt and Shirley (Wyke) Fuller in Mason City.

Deb was a strong woman. She always came out ahead despite life's many struggles. She was an absolutely genuine person and never held anything back. She loved being outdoors and animals of all kinds; but she had a special place in her heart for horses.

Deb is survived by her son, Max Kruggel; grandchildren, Tiffany, Tyler, and Jacob Kruggel; great-grandchildren, Kayden and Kylee Kruggel; dear friends, Sally Stanbrough and LeeAnn Wickwire; and beloved furry friend Abbey Lynn Buckner.

Deb was preceded in death by her parents; and daughter, Tammy Costos.

Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel. 126 3rd St. NE, Mason City, IA 50401. 641-423-2372. ColonialChapels.com

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Populism, desire for change mark Colombia’s presidential vote

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News