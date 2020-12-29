Debra & Bruce Kamp

Bruce enjoyed watching sports, especially football. Bruce enjoyed time with his friends and family. He was always full of smiles and laughs with a playful disposition that was contagious. His warm, kind, giving, and loving spirit that was just a natural part of his character and freely shared with everyone. Talking and sharing memories with his sisters, aunts, uncles, cousins, nephews and nieces brought him great joy. A good example of his caring personality was when he was 5 or 6 on Christmas day. He rushed downstairs with his younger sister to see what Santa had left. Under the tree was a cast iron blue Ford tractor toy. His sister quickly grabbed a Barbie doll and stated to play with the tractor. Bruce watched for several minutes until he approached his sister with her new baby doll and started to play and share with his sister, the Barbie doll and the tractor. Even at a young age he had a kind and giving nature.