Debra & Bruce Kamp
May 31, 1964 - Dec. 17, 2020 | March 2, 1968 - Dec. 17, 2020
Britt, Iowa – Debra Sue Kamp, 56 and Bruce Allen Kamp, 52 both of Britt, Iowa died in a motor vehicle accident, Thursday, December 17, 2020 in rural Hancock County, Iowa.
Funeral services will be held 1:00 P.M., Wednesday, December 23, 2020 at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 110 340th St., Titonka, Iowa with Rev. Kim Peterson officiating. Visitation with the family will be held one hour prior to services at the church. Masks are mandated and social distancing will be observed. Funeral Services can be viewed on the funeral home website following services.
Burial will be held in the church cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Bruce and Deb Kamp memorial fund in care of the family.
Bruce was born on March 2, 1968 to Roger and Virginia Kamp in Forest City Iowa. He Graduated from Forest City Community High school in 1987. Bruce lived in Forest City and worked in custodial jobs until 1997. On July 26, 1997 he was married to Debra Boyken and the couple lived in rural Leland and then rural Woden/Britt area until the couple's untimely death.
Debra Boyken was born May 31, 1964 in Britt, Iowa, the daughter of Roger H. and Neoma C. (Johnson) Boyken. She attended Woden-Crystal Lake Community Schools, graduating in 1982. Deb enjoyed crafts, scrapbooking, knitting many things for her nieces and nephews and was a cat lover. Bruce and Deb both loved fishing, both had a huge heart for their pets and they both loved each other very much and often you did not see one without the other.
Bruce enjoyed watching sports, especially football. Bruce enjoyed time with his friends and family. He was always full of smiles and laughs with a playful disposition that was contagious. His warm, kind, giving, and loving spirit that was just a natural part of his character and freely shared with everyone. Talking and sharing memories with his sisters, aunts, uncles, cousins, nephews and nieces brought him great joy. A good example of his caring personality was when he was 5 or 6 on Christmas day. He rushed downstairs with his younger sister to see what Santa had left. Under the tree was a cast iron blue Ford tractor toy. His sister quickly grabbed a Barbie doll and stated to play with the tractor. Bruce watched for several minutes until he approached his sister with her new baby doll and started to play and share with his sister, the Barbie doll and the tractor. Even at a young age he had a kind and giving nature.
Bruce is survived by his sisters, Susan Leuwerke (Steve Sprecher) of Scarville, Iowa and Barb Wolf (Scott Wolf) of Forest City Iowa; nephews: Matthew Leuwerke (Leah Engelbarts) of Scarville, Iowa, and Andrew Leuwerke of Pyeongtaek, Seattle and Justin Wolf of Forest City; nieces, Kristin Beeler (Aaron Beeler) of Hampton, Iowa and Emily Wolf of Forest City; great nephews, Drew, Peter and Adrian Leuwerke and great niece, Skylar Leuwerke; several aunts, uncles and cousins.
Bruce was preceded in death by his grandparents, Vernon and Mildred Kamp of Austin Minnesota and Emmet and Margret Earl of Austin Minnesota; his parent's, Roger and Virginia Kamp of Forest City Iowa and many aunts, uncles and cousins.
Deb is survived by her mother, Neoma Boyken; brother, Steve Boyken both of rural Lakota, IA.
She was preceded in death by her father, Roger Boyken and sister, Darla Kay Boyken.
Arrangements are with Schott Funeral Home in Forest City. 641-585-2685.
Online condolences for the family may be left at www.schottfuneralhomes.com.
