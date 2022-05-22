Deborah R. Bauer

May 18, 1949-May 18, 2022

MASON CITY-Deborah R. Bauer, 73, of Mason City, passed away on Wednesday, May 18, 2022, at the University of Minnesota Fairview- East Bank Hospital in Minneapolis. A Funeral Mass will be held on Friday, May 27, 2022, at 10:30 a.m., at Epiphany Parish Holy Family Catholic Church, 722 North Adams, with Rev. Jake Dunne officiating. Interment will be held in Memorial Park Cemetery. The service will be livestreamed on Epiphany Parish's YouTube Page. Memorials may be directed to the Deborah Bauer memorial fund in care of the family. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com.

Deb was born on May 18, 1949, in Forest City, Iowa to parents John and Mildred (Chodur) Bauer. She grew up in Wesley, Iowa, and graduated from Bishop Garrigan High School in Algona and later attended NIACC.

Deb worked at Mason City Schools for several years, ran a home daycare, and worked at North Iowa Vocational Center, helping young people with disabilities. Deb was very passionate about helping and caring for children and young adults throughout her life.

Deb enjoyed spending time outdoors, camping, cooking, canning, talking on the phone to family and friends, making ceramics and spending time with her grandsons and family. Most notably, Deb loved her family and she was always willing to help others. Deb was an amazing mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend with a heart of gold. She will be dearly missed by those who knew her and loved her.

Deb is survived by her daughter, Bethany (James) Bauer-Tindell; three grandsons, Rowen, Nyles, and Edison; seven siblings, Pamela Rayhons (Gene Strassner), Renee (Kevin) Hendrickson, Jeff (Nancy) Bauer, Jason Bauer, Jarrett “Jerry” Bauer, Sharon “Sherrie” Bauer, and Jovian “Jo” Bauer; nieces and nephews, Jacob (Katie) Mertz, Jason (Dena) Mertz, Adam Mertz, Michelle (Juan) Cangas, Bradley Rayhons, Kevin Rayhons, Crystal Bauer, Weston Woltjer, Nathan Ruppelt, Kellie (James) Dumpert, Sarah (Nick) Ortmeier, Rachel (Jesse) Huston, Jason Hendrickson, Kayla Hendrickson, Andrea, Karina, Isaac, Connor, Annie, Ashlee, Gavin, Landon, Cody, Jase and Chloe.

Deb was preceded in death by her parents, John and Mildred Bauer; and nephew, Matthew Bauer.

Arrangements are with Major Erickson Funeral Home & Crematory, 111 N. Pennsylvania Avenue, Mason City, Iowa 50401, 641-423-0924, www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com.