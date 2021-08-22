Deborah Lynn Nelson
May 26, 1954-August 18, 2021
CLEAR LAKE-Deborah Lynn Nelson, 67, of Mason City, died Wednesday, August 18, 2021, at her home.
Per Deborah's wishes, her body has been cremated and no services are scheduled at this time.
Deborah was born May 26, 1954, the daughter of Darwin and Margie (Pals) Nelson, in Mason City. She grew up and attended school in Clear Lake and Mason City. She was always very social and never met a stranger while enjoying various camps throughout the years and going out to eat with friends and family. She liked listening to music, especially Elvis, and spending time with her dog, KoKo.
Deborah is survived by three sisters, Julie (Steve) Bothwell of Estero, FL, Linda (Michael) Brooks of Omaha, NE and Pam Hunt of Clear Lake; twelve nieces and nephews; eleven great-nieces and great-nephews; and many cousins.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and brother, Daniel.
Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 310 1st Ave. N., Clear Lake. 641-357-2193. ColonialChapels.com.
