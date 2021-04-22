Deborah Lorraine Robinson

Deborah was born October 1, 1952 to Earl "Ed" and Elsie Yeager (Russo) in Downey, California. Deb grew up in Southern California before moving to Joplin Missouri, and then Houston Texas. Shortly after moving to Texas Deb proudly enlisted in the United States Army. Serving in the Army had the biggest impact on her life. In the Army she became independent and found her strength. She spent several years serving her country in Europe before moving back to Texas to finish her military career. As a civilian she continued to use the skills she learned in the Army and worked as a Lab Technician and Phlebotomist in the medical field. When her father retired and moved to LuVerne Iowa she moved to Iowa with her two sons to be close to her father. Later in her life, injuries she sustained in the Army made it difficult for her to work safely. In retirement Deb was a snow bird traveling to Florida to spend time with her sister, nephews, grandnephews and grandnieces.