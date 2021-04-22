Deborah Lorraine Robinson
October 1, 1952-April 12, 2021
Deborah Lorraine Robinson, 68, passed away the 12th of April 2021 from complications due to Dementia at Good Shepherd care facility in Mason City, Iowa.
Deborah was born October 1, 1952 to Earl "Ed" and Elsie Yeager (Russo) in Downey, California. Deb grew up in Southern California before moving to Joplin Missouri, and then Houston Texas. Shortly after moving to Texas Deb proudly enlisted in the United States Army. Serving in the Army had the biggest impact on her life. In the Army she became independent and found her strength. She spent several years serving her country in Europe before moving back to Texas to finish her military career. As a civilian she continued to use the skills she learned in the Army and worked as a Lab Technician and Phlebotomist in the medical field. When her father retired and moved to LuVerne Iowa she moved to Iowa with her two sons to be close to her father. Later in her life, injuries she sustained in the Army made it difficult for her to work safely. In retirement Deb was a snow bird traveling to Florida to spend time with her sister, nephews, grandnephews and grandnieces.
Deb is survived by her sons, Edward and Keith Sanford, one granddaughter Lexi Sanford, siblings Kathy Yeager, Richard Yeager, Steve Yeager, Robert Sutton, Jackie Sutton, great grandchildren, grandnephews and grandnieces.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Deb was cremated and a private ceremony will held at a later date.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.