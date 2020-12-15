Deborah K. Severson

Mason City - Deborah Kay Severson, 68, of Mason City, Iowa passed away Saturday, December 12, 2020 at the Nora Springs Care Center. Deb was born on July 17, 1952 in Mason City, Iowa to Charles and Margaret (Dunbar) Moon. She graduated in 1970 from Mason City High School and upon graduating she started her career as a Certified Nursing Assistant at MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center where she served for over 30 years. Deb will forever be remembered as a giving person who loved spending time with her family and listening to Elvis Presley. Her life centered around her two children, Heather and Travis, that she shared with former spouse, Vaughn Severson. She loved attending her son's sporting events and her daughter's music events. She taught them to bake (her monster cookies were legendary) and more importantly she taught them about the importance of giving to others, as she cared for her patients as if they were her family.