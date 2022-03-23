Deborah “Debbie” Jo DeMaris

A visitation will be held on Thursday, March 24, 2022 from 4-7 p.m. at Fullerton Funeral Home, 123 2nd St SE, Mason City. A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. with a one hour prior visitation on Friday, March 25, 2022 at Open Bible First Church, 509 S 17th St, Clear Lake. Pastors Will and Joyce Hunsaker will be officiating and burial will follow the service at Memorial Park Cemetery in Mason City.