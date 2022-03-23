 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Deborah “Debbie” Jo DeMaris

  • 0
Deborah “Debbie” Jo DeMaris

Deborah “Debbie” Jo DeMaris

Mason City-Deborah “Debbie” Jo DeMaris, 66, of Kensett, IA died on Sunday, March 20, 2022 at MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center.

A visitation will be held on Thursday, March 24, 2022 from 4-7 p.m. at Fullerton Funeral Home, 123 2nd St SE, Mason City. A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. with a one hour prior visitation on Friday, March 25, 2022 at Open Bible First Church, 509 S 17th St, Clear Lake. Pastors Will and Joyce Hunsaker will be officiating and burial will follow the service at Memorial Park Cemetery in Mason City.

Fullerton Funeral Home, 123 2nd St SE, Mason City, IA 50401, 641-423-8676 www.Fullertonfh.com Facebook/Fullertonfuneralhomes

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Honda unveils $124 million wind tunnel in Ohio

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News