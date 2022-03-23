Deborah “Debbie” Jo DeMaris
Mason City-Deborah “Debbie” Jo DeMaris, 66, of Kensett, IA died on Sunday, March 20, 2022 at MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center.
A visitation will be held on Thursday, March 24, 2022 from 4-7 p.m. at Fullerton Funeral Home, 123 2nd St SE, Mason City. A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. with a one hour prior visitation on Friday, March 25, 2022 at Open Bible First Church, 509 S 17th St, Clear Lake. Pastors Will and Joyce Hunsaker will be officiating and burial will follow the service at Memorial Park Cemetery in Mason City.
Fullerton Funeral Home, 123 2nd St SE, Mason City, IA 50401, 641-423-8676 www.Fullertonfh.com Facebook/Fullertonfuneralhomes