Debbie J. Schaarup Andersen

September 20, 1954 - April 26, 2020

Debbie (Debra) Jill Schaarup Andersen, 65, passed away April 26, 2020 succumbing to 18 months of Metastatic Breast Cancer complications. She was at home surrounded by her family and close friends. She was born September 20, 1954 in West Palm Beach, FL and lived there for 31 years before moving to Jacksonville, FL in 1985 with her two young daughters, Stacy and Amy.

Debbie was a proud Navy Wife for 6 years then enjoyed working in the local Publix Bakery for 6 years. She became a mother again in 1991 and a grandmother in 2006. Both who led her to many fun years volunteering at Neptune Beach Elementary School and in the local community. She loved to travel, especially to Disney World with family and her Bucket List was always long! During her cancer battle Debbie gave hope to hundreds of women and families as she never ever gave up her positiveness, hope or zest for life.

Debbie is survived by her loving husband of 31 years, Marcus Andersen; daughters, Stacy (Justin) Merritt, Amy (Nick) Krueger; son Stephen Andersen; granddaughter, Isabella K. Cinotti; mother, Judith Schaarup; sister, Tracy Schaarup; niece, Carrie Schaarup; great nephew Joshua Schaarup; and family all over the world. She is predeceased by her father, Harold Schaarup and her loving pet Yorkie, Cinderella of Currituck.