Zorka Irene Stricker

NORTHWOOD-Zorka Irene Stricker, 89, of Northwood passed away Monday, December 20, 2021 at the Lutheran Retirement Home in Northwood, IA.

In keeping with Irene's wishes, cremation will take place and no services will be held at this time.

If friends would like to give a memorial, please direct them to the First Lutheran Church, 309 9th St N, Northwood, IA 50459, MercyOne North Iowa Hospice, or the Lutheran Retirement Home in Irene's name.

