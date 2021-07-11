MASON CITY-Zachary Solum–son, brother, uncle, cousin, grandson, and friend—was found on July 7, 2021, having died by suicide in Mason City, Iowa. He was 29 years old when he lost the hard-fought battle with his mental illness.

A gathering of family and friends will be held from 5 until 7 PM Thursday July 15, 2021 at Major Erickson Funeral Home. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Zach's life. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be sent to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline in Zach's name to help prevent more unnecessary deaths and to end the stigma around mental illness. Online condolences maybe left for the family at www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com.