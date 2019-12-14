{{featured_button_text}}

Winona C. Hennigar

NORTHWOOD - Winona C. Hennigar, 92, of Northwood died Friday (December 13, 2019) at the Good Shepherd Health Center in Mason City.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete with Conner Colonial Chapel, 1008 1st Avenue South, Northwood. (641)324-1543. ColonialChapels.com.

