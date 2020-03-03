Winifred C. Holland

FOREST CITY – Winifred C. Holland, 89 of Forest City died Saturday, February 29, 2020 at the Good Samaritan Center in Forest City, Iowa.

Funeral services will be held 11:00 A.M., Friday, March 6, 2020 at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Forest City with Pastor Zech Anderson officiating.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 433-0560 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Burial will be held in Grant Township Cemetery, rural Woden, Iowa.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to the services at the church on Friday.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Immanuel Lutheran Church.

Cataldo Schott Funeral Home, 505 North Clark St., Forest City, Iowa 50436, 641-585-2685, www.cataldoschottfh.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Winifred Holland as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.