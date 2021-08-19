 Skip to main content
Wilmer E. Gabrielson
Wilmer E. Gabrielson

Wilmer E. Gabrielson

BELMOND-Wilmer E. Gabrielson, 89, of Belmond, passed away on Monday, August 17, 2021 at the Rehabilitation Center of Belmond.

Funeral services for Wilmer Gabrielson will be held on Saturday, August 21, 2021 at 2:00 PM at Ewing Funeral Home, 111 Luick's Lane South in Belmond. Burial will be in the Belmond Cemetery.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, August 21, 2021 from 12:00 PM – 2:00 PM at the funeral home.

www.ewingfh.com, Ewing Funeral Home, 111 Luick's Lane South, Belmond, Iowa 50421, 641-444-3248

